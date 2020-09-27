IPL 2020: Jofra Archer vs Chris Gayle, and Other Key Battles - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Sunday. We look at some of the key match-ups in the game.

1. Sanju Samson vs Ravi Bishnoi

Samson smashed 74 off 32 against CSK, setting the tone for the rest of the season. He was particularly hard on Piyush Chawla, who went for 55 runs from his 4 overs. Samson hit Chawla for 27 off 7 balls, taking the legspinner to the cleaners. Every time it was in his zone, Samson put all his might behind the ball and sent it over the ropes.

Where the experienced legspinner Chawla failed, a rookie leggie in Bishnoi will look to succeed on Sunday. He comes to the game with spells of 1 for 22 and 3 for 32 in his first two games, and will face his stiffest challenge bowling on the small ground at Sharjah. How he goes against Samson, and Jos Buttler, will be interesting to see.

2. Shreyas Gopal vs KL Rahul

Rahul is coming to the game after smashing RCB with 132 off 69 balls. RCB couldn't even reach the score he did. Rahul toyed around with the RCB bowling hitting 7 sixes and 14 fours. If he sticks around for a considerable time in Sharjah, those figures could well be inverted.

The one person who will be eager to bowl to Rahul is his state-mate Shreyas Gopal. The legspinner had a modest day against CSK, picking 1 for 38. But he was RR's leading wicket taker last season and will be eager to set the ball rolling. How better than with the wicket of Rahul early on? Gopal has already had good success against the best of IPL batsmen - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. If he can add Rahul to his wickets list too, RR will feel so much easier.

3. Jofra Archer vs Chris Gayle

We're not sure about KXIP and RR, but we're expecting Chris Gayle to play in Sharjah given the dimensions of the ground and the match-ups in the opposition. The only off-spinner in RR's line up is young Riyan Parag. Their XI will likely have two leg spinners in Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. Rahul said Gayle will play at the right time in the tournament, and now could well be the turn for the 41 year old.

If that happens, the one bowler RR will turn to immediately is Jofra Archer. The pacer can make Gayle uncomfortable with short ones on the bodyline. Gayle will be looking to see him off, for there's plenty to feed on at the other end.