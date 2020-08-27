Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Jason Roy Out With Injury, Daniel Sams Named Replacement

England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament with a side strain. The tournament begins on September 19.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Jason Roy has pulled out of the IPL 2020.

England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to a side strain that he picked up at training this week. The right-handed batsman injured himself during the team’s preparation for the limited-overs series in Manchester and had a scan on Wednesday. According to a report in Cricinfo, Roy, who is part of Delhi Capitals, is being replaced by Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams.

Also Read: England Without Injured Jason Roy For T20s Against Pakistan

The development comes hours after ECB has announced that Roy will be missing the 3-match T20Is series against Pakistan due to a side strain. Earlier, the Capitals had to replace England pacer Chris Woakes with South African Anrich Nortje Delhi paid INR 1.5 Crore for the services of the English opener.

Also Read: IPL 2020--Enjoy Opening More But Ready to Bat Anywhere for Delhi Capitals, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Meanwhile this will be Sams' maiden IPL campaign. Sams produced some brilliant cricket playing for Sydney Thunders in 2019-20 Big Bash League where he ended up being the top wicket-taker of the tournament. That performance earned him an international call up for Australia's white-ball tour of England in September.

IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across three venues in UAE-Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

