England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to a side strain that he picked up at training this week. The right-handed batsman injured himself during the team’s preparation for the limited-overs series in Manchester and had a scan on Wednesday. According to a report in Cricinfo, Roy, who is part of Delhi Capitals, is being replaced by Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams.
Also Read: England Without Injured Jason Roy For T20s Against Pakistan
The development comes hours after ECB has announced that Roy will be missing the 3-match T20Is series against Pakistan due to a side strain. Earlier, the Capitals had to replace England pacer Chris Woakes with South African Anrich Nortje Delhi paid INR 1.5 Crore for the services of the English opener.
Also Read: IPL 2020--Enjoy Opening More But Ready to Bat Anywhere for Delhi Capitals, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Meanwhile this will be Sams' maiden IPL campaign. Sams produced some brilliant cricket playing for Sydney Thunders in 2019-20 Big Bash League where he ended up being the top wicket-taker of the tournament. That performance earned him an international call up for Australia's white-ball tour of England in September.
IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across three venues in UAE-Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Jason Roy Out With Injury, Daniel Sams Named Replacement
England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament with a side strain. The tournament begins on September 19.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings