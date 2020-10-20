IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Can Win Games Like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard - Steve Smith

After Royals' spinners stifled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to restrict them to 125 for five, Buttler came up with an unbeaten 70-run knock off just 48 balls

Jos Buttler is second to none when it comes to winning games at the back-end, said Rajasthan Royals' (RR) skipper Steven Smith, likening the English batsman to big-hitting finishers such as AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard.

After Royals' spinners stifled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to restrict them to 125 for five, Buttler came up with an unbeaten 70-run knock off just 48 balls to lead his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night.

"He is second to none. We are lucky to have him. He has got so much versatility in his batting," Smith said in the post-match press conference.

"It's an interesting one. Jos is an unbelievable player at the top. He has the ability to do things that ABD and Pollards and (Hardik) Pandyas do. Those players win you games at the back-end," Smith said.

"This conversation is difficult (to drop him in batting order) but it provides stability in the middle," he added.

Smith shared an unbeaten 98-run stand for the fourth wicket with Buttler and was extremely pleased with the result.

The result means that Royals (8 points) are now competing with closest rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points) for a place in the playoffs.

"The last two games, we were in a position where we could have won the games. We have not won many games with decent margins. So tonight, to get over the line with a bit to spare, was pleasing

Talking about Sanju Samson, who is struggling after a thunderous start this year, Smith backed the batsman.

The 25-year old had struck fiery half-centuries in the first two matches but is struggling to even touch the double-digit mark right now. He could not open his account against CSK.

"That's T20 cricket. It's pretty unlucky that he got strangled down the leg side. Message is to keep the faith, trust his ability. Hopefully, he will come off nicely in the next games," Smith said.

The former Australian captain also praised his spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia for not letting CSK batsmen score freely.

"They just squeezed them. They were magnificent. They made them work for every run on a wicket that was stopping a bit."