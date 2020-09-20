IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to Miss RR's First Match Against CSK, Will Be in Quarantine

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has confirmed he will miss their first match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (September 22) as he will be in quarantine.

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has confirmed he will miss their first match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (September 22) as he will be in quarantine. Buttler has traveled to UAE with his family and is thus required to complete his six-day isolation period before playing.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period. I'm here with my family, it's great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family over, so it will be a huge help," Buttler said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Instagram.

Buttler is a key player for RR, having made 311 runs from 8 matches last season and 548 runs from 13 matches in 2018.

Buttler also hoped Ben Stokes, who is not with the Rajasthan squad currently, will play at some stage in the tournament. Stokes is in New Zealand for personal reasons, and has resumed training.

"Hopefully," he said when asked if Stokes will play the IPL. "Ben is taking some family time at the moment. Everyone's wishes are with him and everyone's thoughts are with him. Hopefully we'll have him here in pink at some point."

Buttler said he'd like to open the batting for RR but was open to batting anywhere.

"Hopefully at the top, I like opening the batting in T20 but of course very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to," he said responding to a question on his batting position.

In Buttler's absence against CSK, Rajasthan could go with any opening combination from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa and Manan Vohra.

The game will be CSK's second in the tournament. They defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match on Saturday.