IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Fans Share #DefinitelyNot Memes After 'Thala' Rules Out Retirement

Even though it has been a horrific IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings, finally some good news came from MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper has made it clear that he will not be calling it a day after this tournament. It was only a few months back that the 'Thala' had announced his retirement from international cricket.

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Social media is filled with happy fans now, and #DefinitelyNot has also started to trend. It was a meme fest on Twitter as fans could not believe what they were hearing. Here are some of the memes shared on social media:

When MS Dhoni said #definitelynot for this match being his last match for CSK. I think he is waiting for this pic.twitter.com/nCdz0TYoGT — Justice 4 ssr (@Justice4ssraj) November 1, 2020

#DefinitelyNot Nobody:- Me after hearing definitely not from MS Dhoni:- pic.twitter.com/2GJ42kTgfv — Rohit D. Kotrunge (@KotrungeRohit14) November 1, 2020

MS Dhoni has been under criticism for constantly backing struggling senior players over younger options in the IPL 2020, but he's all set to continue next year as well. Dhoni has made only 200 runs from 12 innings this IPL.

"Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything," Viswanathan told Times of India.

"We didn't play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset."

Following their abject loss to Mumbai Indians last week, Dhoni had spoken about feeling 'hurt' by their campaign this year and the need to look at fresher options keeping in mind the 2021 season.