IPL 2020: 'Just Have to Forget This Game and Move On' - David Warner After SRH Choke to KXIP

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost a game to Kings XI Punjab they should have won easily, and captain David Warner rued taking the foot off the pedal. SRH were cruising at 56 for 0 in chase of only 127, and at one stage needed only 30 off the last five overs with seven wickets in hand.

Yet, they fell 12 runs short.

"Yeah it does hurt a lot," said Warner at the post-match presentation. "Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal.

"Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn't get across the line.

"Our bowlers bowled well with the new ball. We didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward."

Arshdeep Singh, the KXIP pacer who got three crucial wickets in the death overs, said the plan was to take pace off the ball.

"We saw an opportunity for the win and tried our best and thankfully, it went our way," he said. "The plan was to bowl it into the wicket and bowl as many slower balls and it worked. I have been backed up really well by the management and good that we are starting to get some momentum as a team. The plan was to keep it simple and let them hit on the bigger side and it worked."