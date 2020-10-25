IPL 2020: 'Just Have to Say Well Played to the Opposition' - Kieron Pollard After Ben Stokes Show

After Ben Stokes smashed a century to give Rajasthan Royals an eight wicket win, Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Kieron Pollard lauded the RR batsmen and said nothing much can be done when batsmen get going like that in T20 cricket.

RR were chasing a stiff target of 196 but made it look easy with Stokes smashing a century and Sanju Samson adding a well-paced unbeaten half-century.

"I thought they batted well. Hardik brought us straight back in the game with that knock at the halfway stage. Well played to Samson and Stokes," Pollard said at the post-match presentation. "We could have got a couple of wickets more, but the wicket ended up becoming a little better. Their spinners got some help from the pitch, but our spinners couldn't do that. You have to say well played to the opposition. At the end of the day, someone wins, someone loses."

Pollard, though, was confident this result won't do much damage to their campaign. MI are still on top of the table with 7 wins from 11 games. He was also effusive in praise of Hardik Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 21-ball 60.

"It doesn't do much to the campaign," he said. "We just have to come out and play good cricket."

"He (Hardik) keeps showing time and time again. He went out and scored 60, it was fantastic. An innings like that and we end up on the losing side, that's just tough luck. But as a team we need to improve and come back stronger."

Steve Smith, the RR captain, was happy that their experienced batsmen took the game till the end.

"Very pleased. That's what we've been crying out for, two of our experienced players to take it deep and the way they played, very pleased," he said. "I think the wicket was playing good today, the ball was coming on nice.

"I think Stokes' intent from first ball - he got into a nice groove tonight. They just played good cricket shots to keep the rate in check. We did a lot of things right, taking wickets in the middle, but the dropped catch was pretty costly in the middle.

"Great hitting from Hardik, probably didn't get our plans right either. I just hope our batters from tonight can take a bit of confidence and momentum into the next two games. It's what we've lacked, out experienced batters getting winning scores."