IPL 2020: Just Rotating Strike for Bairstow at the Moment, Says SRH Skipper David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a clinical 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab and that took them to the third spot in the points table. There were a few notable performances from the SRH camp, including that of skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow -- who strung a partnership of 160 for the first wicket.

Even though SRH were always on top of the game, there was a brief time -- when Nicholas Pooran was batting -- that the opposition bowlers had no answers to it. He smashed 77 from 37 balls. To this Warner said, "I was a bit nervous while Nicholas was hitting it over the stands. I have always had high prospects of that kid. I was fortunate to play in Bangladesh with him. You always think, 'What can I do, how can I get him out?'."

He did eventually get out, and it was courtesy Rashid Khan, that the danger man went back to the pavilion. "He's (Rashid) a world-class bowler, it's great to have him. He always delivers in pressure situations. He loves that stuff. What a player, Warner added."

As for Bairstow and his partnership, he said, "We love batting with each other. We pride ourselves in running hard between wickets. At the moment, I am just rotating strike for him (Bairstow). We enjoy batting with each other. We tried to negate the swing by coming at them (KXIP bowlers). We have got a tough game against RR, a day game, have to start fresh again."