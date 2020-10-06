IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Equals This New Record in RCB vs DC Match

Delhi Capital’s ace pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday gave a tough time to Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen at Dubai International Stadium in the 19th match of IPL 2020. Rabada clinched four wickets against RCB in four overs, conceding 24 runs with an economy of six.

Among his four victims, the two were Virat Kohli, the skipper of RCB, and Shivam Dube.

But, this is not the only thing because of which he caught the attention of cricket lovers yesterday. Rabada, in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, equalled the record of fast bowler Vinay Kumar in IPL. They both have clinched at least a wicket in 19 matches in a row.

If he picks at least one wicket in the next game, he will become the first bowler in the Indian Premier League to do so in 20 games consecutively. The two other players who are behind Rabada are Lasith Malinga and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Malinga has clinched at least one wicket in 17 games consecutively, while Chahal has done so in 15 matches in a row. Chahal has also performed well with the ball so far in the tournament. So, there are chances that he may give a competition to Rabada in this race.

Rabada picked two wickets in the first match of DC in this season against Kings XI Punjab. This match went down to super over. He also clinched two wickets in the super over to finish Punjab’s inning at the score of two. Delhi won this match.

Continuing his form, he took three wickets against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi Capitals in the second match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. DC got the better of CSK by 44 runs in this fixture.

In Delhi Capital’s third game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rabada sent two batsmen to pavilion in his four overs.

However, SRH emerged victorious by 15 runs.

The South African bowler took one wicket in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals defeated KKR in this game by 18 runs.

In the last game against RCB, his bowling performance helped his team register a win over the opponent by 59 runs. Apart from Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel played an instrumental role in Delhi’s win.