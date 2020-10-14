- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan Praise Debutant Tushar Deshpande
Senior bowler Rabada and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on Deshpande, who finished with two wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje inflicted the majority of the damage on the Rajasthan Royals, but it was the debutant Tushar Desphande who dismissed Ben Stokes at a very crucial time.
A slower one undid Stokes and he was caught at long on for 41 of Deshpande, after which Delhi continued to strike at regular intervals.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Senior bowler Rabada and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on Deshpande, who finished with two wickets.
“Deshpande is a youngster who has a lot of passion for the game. He has talent and hunger and it didn't look as if it was his first game. He has a lot of work to do and could be a real talent for India in the future,” Rabada said.
“Courage he (Deshpande) showed, line and length he bowled was amazing,” Dhawan said.
Reflecting on the bowling partnership with Nortje, teammate Rabada said that they both help each other out.
“(On bowling with Nortje) We learn a lot from each other. He is a real fast bowler and I can learn some technical stuff from him. I have some experience which I can tell him about. It is good to chat.”
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
“(On Nortje's 156kph delivery) It looks like that every game. Really happy for him but not happy for the batter. Maybe when we have a drink tonight he might slip a comment through. When we play we only think about the delivery and not about the speed gun.”
While Delhi will celebrate an all-round performance they will also worry about Shreyas Iyer, who had to go off with a shoulder injury.
“He's (Iyer) in pain but his shoulder is moving. We'll get proper report tomorrow,” Dhawan said.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches