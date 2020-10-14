IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan Praise Debutant Tushar Deshpande

Senior bowler Rabada and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on Deshpande, who finished with two wickets.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje inflicted the majority of the damage on the Rajasthan Royals, but it was the debutant Tushar Desphande who dismissed Ben Stokes at a very crucial time.

A slower one undid Stokes and he was caught at long on for 41 of Deshpande, after which Delhi continued to strike at regular intervals.

“Deshpande is a youngster who has a lot of passion for the game. He has talent and hunger and it didn't look as if it was his first game. He has a lot of work to do and could be a real talent for India in the future,” Rabada said.

“Courage he (Deshpande) showed, line and length he bowled was amazing,” Dhawan said.

Reflecting on the bowling partnership with Nortje, teammate Rabada said that they both help each other out.

“(On bowling with Nortje) We learn a lot from each other. He is a real fast bowler and I can learn some technical stuff from him. I have some experience which I can tell him about. It is good to chat.”

“(On Nortje's 156kph delivery) It looks like that every game. Really happy for him but not happy for the batter. Maybe when we have a drink tonight he might slip a comment through. When we play we only think about the delivery and not about the speed gun.”

While Delhi will celebrate an all-round performance they will also worry about Shreyas Iyer, who had to go off with a shoulder injury.

“He's (Iyer) in pain but his shoulder is moving. We'll get proper report tomorrow,” Dhawan said.