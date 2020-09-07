Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Karun Nair 'Happy' to be With Familiar Coach Anil Kumble, Hopes to do Well Under Him

Karun Nair, in his small career for Team India, has seen his share of ups and downs. Everyone remembers his triple ton against England at home, and since then he hasn't churned out any substantial performance. It was also due to the lack of opportunities given to him. Even in IPL last year, he played just a solitary match, despite KXIP's batting woes.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Karun Nair (KXIP)

Karun Nair, in his small career for Team India, has seen his share of ups and downs. Everyone remembers his triple ton against England at home, and since then he hasn't churned out any substantial performance. It was also due to the lack of opportunities given to him. Even in IPL last year, he played just a solitary match, despite KXIP's batting woes.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

But now the batsman is looking for a fresh start, after a long gap. “Very motivated,” Nair informed of his plans ahead of the IPL 2020 in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. “It’s again a new season so I’m glad that all of us are getting an opportunity to play first of all. We need to thank BCCI and the governments who have been working hard to make this happen. Also, very happy to meet all the boys after so long and then having this opportunity to come here in UAE and play. Really excited to get started and hopefully I’m able to win some games for the team.”

KXIP had their first training session last Wednesday, and the batsman seems to be enjoying his time. “We’ve had a good time in the last 10 days. Adjusting to the new conditions that have been laid out by the BCCI. We have about 20 days to go now and prepare ourselves in the biggest tournament in the world,” he said.

Punjab have a strong support staff with the likes of Anil Kumble, Andy Flower, Wasim Jaffer and Jonty Rhodes. And Nair says the players have benefited from picking brains of these legends. “It’s been a few days, a few sessions. It’s inspiring to work with such legends of the game. All are legends and continue to bring the best out of us. It’s going to be an exciting season where I can learn a lot from all these wonderful coaches and improve skills,” Nair added.

“Really happy to have him (Kumble) around,” he said. “He was the coach when I was given my India debut. I was able to do well also when he was the coach. So only positive feelings to talk about. It’s a new year and new season so it’s important for us to prepare well because all of us haven’t played in so long and then hit the ground running straightaway.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'Have Full Faith in My Body, I Can Get COVID-19 But Can Fight it,' Says Shikhar Dhawan

“The conversations have been good. We’ve only had a couple of sessions, interesting and exciting for everyone. The players are charged up and in great spirits and I’m sure over the course of the next 20 days, there will be many more conversations and plenty of tactics being discussed, roles being given out.”

anil kumbleiplipl 2020karun nairKXIP

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more