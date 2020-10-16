T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020: Keen to Spend Time with Children, Kevin Pietersen Leaves for London from Dubai

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 16, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
IPL 2020: Keen to Spend Time with Children, Kevin Pietersen Leaves for London from Dubai

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of IPL's commentary panel, on Friday flew back home to spend time with his children.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: All Eyes on Morgan as Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain

"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, every day," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.

He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London.

Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was his last match as a commentator this season.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches