- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Keen to Spend Time with Children, Kevin Pietersen Leaves for London from Dubai
Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London
- PTI
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of IPL's commentary panel, on Friday flew back home to spend time with his children.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: All Eyes on Morgan as Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain
"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, every day," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.
I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday.
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 16, 2020
He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London.
Morning, L O N D O N! pic.twitter.com/SA0MzH0tNy
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 16, 2020
Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was his last match as a commentator this season.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches