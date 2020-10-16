IPL 2020: Keen to Spend Time with Children, Kevin Pietersen Leaves for London from Dubai

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of IPL's commentary panel, on Friday flew back home to spend time with his children.

"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, every day," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.

I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 16, 2020

He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London.

Morning, L O N D O N! pic.twitter.com/SA0MzH0tNy — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 16, 2020

Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was his last match as a commentator this season.