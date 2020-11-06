IPL 2020: Keep The Foundations of Your Game, Brian Lara's Advice to Youngsters

Former West Indies cricketer has said that youngsters must not forget the basics of their gameplay even if they continue to make millions in IPL.

Former West Indies great Brian Lara has said that batsman shouldn’t forget the basics of their game even as they continue to make a name for themselves in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lara adviced upcoming cricketers to keep the ‘foundation of their game’ and have a solid technique.

“I know there is Ranji Trophy and 4-day cricket, but just don’t lose the fundamentals of the game. I remember when I started, I played 3 and 4-day games much more. And the one thing that helped me was I had played 25 ODIs before I played my first Test. Before that, I didn’t know how to hit a six! But by the time I got through 5-10 ODIs, I knew I had to learn to hit sixes, to find gaps, to score quickly. That transferred into my Test cricket, and made me a more aggressive Test cricketer, more exciting to watch. So, my foundation from 3-day-cricket and experience from ODI cricket was used to further my Test cricket, which was the right way of doing it. That’ll be my advice to these wonderful young batsmen: Keep the foundation of your game and good technique, even if they are playing T20 in the biggest league in the world.”

He also lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer for their superb show in the ongoing IPL.“Bumrah and Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket. Whether they were playing in the 2000s, 90s, 80s or even the 70s, they would be up there. And I am not belittling anyone from the past. But these two would be in the echelons of fast bowling in any era I have watched, played in, or am still watching,” said Lara. He praised Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav and said the 30-year-old’s batting has been a treat to watch.

Suryakumar Yadav has become one of my favourites. If your best player is not an opener, he has to bat at No.3. He can repair the damage if Mumbai lose an early wicket and continue the onslaught if he has to. I have enjoyed watching him play in this IPL," he added.