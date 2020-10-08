IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Comes Out in Support of Ravichandran Ashwin on the Mankading Issue

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is commentating in the ongoing IPL 2020, has come out in support of Ravichandran Ashwin on the Mankading issue.

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is commentating in the ongoing IPL 2020, has come out in support of Ravichandran Ashwin on the Mankading issue. This was, however, not the case 12 months ago when Ashwin Mankaded Jos Buttler in the last edition of IPL. Pietersen admitted that he has had a change of heart and now agrees with Ashwin.

The Mankading controversy was revived again this year after Ashwin, bowling for Delhi Capitals, warned Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batsman Aaron Finch for leaving the non-striker’s end even before the ball was released. Ashwin let off Finch with a mere warning.

Pietersen has now wrapped his head around the use of Mankad dismissal and believes the batsmen must play by the rules. Earlier, Pietersen was against the use of Mankads when he was still an active player. Over the past year, that changed.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s podcast Following On, Pietersen said he saw the use of Mankading in one of his son’s games and he took it up with the coach. He was shocked to see 10-year-olds picking up the practice. “Apparently (Mankading) is in the coaching manuals now and is to be allowed,” said Pietersen. He asserted the act was frowned upon when he played.

“(But) seeing how far down the wicket Aaron Finch was, almost stealing two metres before Ashwin bowled, I think what he did was perfect,” said Pietersen. “Finch, get back in your crease. Do not steal runs!” Pietersen remarked.

Pietersen said that the game has become very competitive with very fine margins and that there is a lot of money involved. People win and lose contracts on the basis of results. He believes batsmen on the non-striking end need to wind their necks and adhere to the rules.

“Watching Ashwin do it twelve months ago I would have said, ‘come on mate, no no no’” but “having thought it over the past 12 months, (I think) it was absolutely perfect what he did,” said Pietersen.

Ashwin has posted a warning on Twitter saying he would not let the batsmen steal runs going forward. He, along with DC coach Ricky Ponting, is pushing for an introduction of penalty on the batting team for committing the offence.