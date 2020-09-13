IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Hopes His Former Team Wins Their Maiden Trophy

IPL 2020 is just around the corner and former cricketers have started giving out their predictions for the tournament. Kevin Pietersen, former England skipper, who is part of the broadcast team, said also made a prediction. Before boarding the flight for UAE, in an Instagram post he wrote, “Who’s winning? I hope Delhi."

Pietersen had plied his trade for Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in the IPL.

This year again, Shreyas Iyer will be leading the team, and have a few new additions to the team, that might bolster their strength.

Delhi, this year have a settled top order in the form of the in-form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who will have a point to prove in the shortest format of the game and will be hungry to score runs. The trade of Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals has added a sense of calm to the flamboyance and youth of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. While that is the Indian side of things, the overseas players such as Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey and Shimron Hetmyer show the presence of brute power and the ability to use the long handle well.

Stonins and Carey will come into the tournament with some solid batting practice behind them with the tour of England, while Hetmyer has been in red hot form in the recently concluded CPL.

That Delhi is not really affected by the withdrawing of World Cup winners Jason Roy and Chris Woakes gives you a fair idea of how confident they are about their bigwigs turning it up when required.

If the batting has the power to score 200 with ease, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje along with Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and young Nepal sensation Sandeep Lamichhane ensure Ponting and Iyer have enough experience and wherewithal to handle the tricky surfaces in UAE.

Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.