IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen’s Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Workout Video is Unmissable

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is back in the game with great focus and fitness. The batsman has been sharing regular updates as the IPL 2020 is underway. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Kohli recently shared a video of himself working out in his room, on his Instagram handle.

He is seen wearing a sleeveless dark grey vest and white coloured training shorts.

Captioning the video, the Bangalore team skipper wrote, “Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat .”

He further urged his fans and followers to tag his teammate Chris Morris as the source behind the comical noise in the backdrop. The 31-year-old continued, “ Btw pls tag and ask @tipo_morris why he's making those sounds in the background.”

While Kohli managed to troll the South African player in the process, he soon faced former England captain Kevin Pietersen in the comments section of his post.

Pietersen couldn’t resist taking a shot at the India captain, saying, "I’m more worried about the shorts you’re wearing?"

Social media banters between Kohli and Pietersen is nothing new, but the latest one is definitely hilarious. The last time they engaged in a fun social media banter, Kohli had the last laugh. However, it seems that the tables have turned this time around.

In another comment, fellow RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal probed Kohli’s shorts. He asked, "Why you are wearing my shorts bhaiya." To this Kohli replied saying, “Because you never wear them.”

Virat Kohli led his side to a victory in their debut match of the 13th season of IPL. RCB, who are on a quest to grab their maiden title, made a sensational comeback during their match on September 22.

They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. They will face Kings XI Punjab in the next of the IPL 2020 outing in Dubai.