IPL 2020: Key Battles As Rajasthan Royals Take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in the 12th clash of IPL 2020 on September 30. KKR vs RR game will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. While RR have won both their matches, KKR have won one and lost one.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have battled 21 times in the IPL. Both sides have won ten games each, while one of their fixtures did not produce a result.

We look at three key battles that could potentially define the match.

1. Sanju Samson vs Pat Cummins

Sanju Samson has been on song for the Rajasthan Royals this season, so far he has amassed 159 runs in two matches, at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 214.86. He currently lies third in this year's run-scoring chart.

It was not the ideal start for Pat Cummins, as the costliest buy at the auction leaked 49 runs in 3 overs against Mumbai Indians. However, he made amends in the second game, opening the bowling for KKR, he bagged Bairstow's wicket and finished with figures of 19 for 1 in his 4-over quota.

2. Steve Smith vs Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 123 wickets in 112 matches. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.67! Narine chokes the opposition batsmen in the middle overs. Will he be able to contain Stev Smith? The Rajasthan skipper has hit back-to-back fifties in the IPL so far. He has 119 runs from two matches and as an opener has provided a good platform to his team to build on the innings.

3. Andre Russell vs Jofra Archer

Andre Russell, in short, is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. On his day, he can single-handedly win the match for his team. However, so far he has been ineffective for the two-time champions. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, had a mixed-bag season, and has scalped one wicket. However, Archer is a proven performer for the Royals over the years. Once again the onus will be on him to get wickets upfront.