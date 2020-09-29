- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: Key Battles - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals (DC) with clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on the 29th of September, Tuesday. Although DC have won both their matches in IPL 2020 and SRH is yet to open their account, the latter has a 9-6 head to head advantage. We look at three key battles that could potentially define the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
We look at three key battles that could potentially define the match.
We look at three key battles that could potentially define the match.
1. KAGISO RABADA (DC) vs JONNY BAIRSTOW (SRH)
Kagiso Rabada has been the standout performer for DC in their two wins in IPL 2020. He is widely regarded as the best fast bowler across formats in the world today. He has picked 36 wickets in 20 IPL matches and his bowling average of 16.94 and strike rate of 12.72 are the best in IPL history.
His battle in the powerplay with Jonny Bairstow could dictate the course of the match. The England opener is a destructive striker with the highest average in IPL history. His strike rate is also in excess of 150!
2. RISHABH PANT (DC) vs RASHID KHAN (SRH)
Rishabh Pant is the trump card for DC in the middle order. He is the difference between a par score of 160 and a match-winning one of 190-plus. Pant has the third-highest strike rate in the history of the IPL.
In the middle overs, he would be up against one of the finest spin bowlers in international cricket – Rashid Khan of Afghanistan! Rashid also has a stupendous record in the IPL with the best economy rate (min.15 wickets) of 6.57 in the tournament’s history.
The battle between Pant and Rashid would be fascinating and crucial in determining the outcome of the match.
3. PRITHVI SHAW (DC) vs BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (SRH)
Prithvi Shaw gave a Player of the Match performance (64 off 43 balls) against CSK in Dubai. He has all the shots in the book and can be devastating in the powerplay. He has a strike rate of a touch over 140 in the IPL.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL. He has picked 109 wickets in 88 matches at a strike rate of 18.4 including two 4 wicket-hauls and one five-wicket haul. He has the ability to vary his length and pace and is very effective with his yorkers and pitched-up deliveries. He is also very restrictive with an economy rate of under 7.5. His battle with Shaw in the powerplay will set the tone for the match.
