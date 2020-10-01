IPL 2020: Key Battles - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

KXIP and MI would clash with one another in match 13 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of October. Both teams would not give an inch and eagerly seek a win after suffering two defeats in three matches in the tournament thus far. We look at three key match-ups that could potentially decide the outcome of this encounter.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) would clash with one another in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of October. Both teams would not give an inch and desperately seek a win after suffering two defeats in three matches in the tournament thus far.

We look at three key match-ups that could potentially decide the outcome of this encounter.

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) vs Trent Boult (MI)

KL Rahul is in red-hot form. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 222 runs at a strike rate of 156.33 from 3 matches. He also has the highest aggregate in the IPL since the 2018 edition.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

His battle in the powerplay with the New Zealand left-armer, Trent Boult could well dictate the outcome of this encounter. Boult has been impressive for Mumbai Indians with 5 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 7.67. He has taken on the role of the lead pace bowler for his franchise with Jasprit Bumrah not having the best of starts to the tournament.

2) Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Pollard smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries and almost took MI to what would have been a sensational win over RCB in Dubai on the 28th of September. The West Indian has represented MI in 151 matches and scored 2846 runs at a strike rate of 148.07.

There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! His clash with India’s strike bowler, Mohammed Shami at the death could be the game-changer for both the teams. Shami is the joint highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020 so far with 7 wickets at 7.45 per over.

3) Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Glenn Maxwell has the third-highest strike rate of 159.81 in the history of the IPL and is a devastating middle-order batsman. He can change the nature of a match in a matter of deliveries. He hasn’t yet clicked in this year’s IPL and is due a big score. Beware MI!

To counter him, especially towards the end of the innings, would be Jasprit Bumrah – widely regarded as one of the best bowlers at the death in the world. But the Indian seamer hasn’t yet found his rhythm in this year’s edition – neither has he picked many wickets and has also gone for almost 10 runs per over.

A hungry Maxwell against a hungry Bumrah – this will be a mouth-watering contest!