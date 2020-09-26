IPL 2020: Key Battles – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today in Abu Dhabi. We look at some of the key match-ups between the two sides.

1. SUNIL NARINE (KKR) vs JONNY BAIRSTOW (SRH)

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 123 wickets in 110 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.66! Narine chokes the opposition batsmen in the middle overs. Will he be able to contain Jonny Bairstow? The England opener scored a quickfire fifty in SRH’s match against RCB and has the highest average in the history of the IPL and a strike rate of in excess of 150.

2. ANDRE RUSSELL (KKR) vs BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (SRH)

Andre Russell is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. He has a strike rate of 185.17 and usually comes out to bat in the death (overs 16-20). Russell has the ability to change the course of a match in a matter of overs. Wait. Balls!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL. He has picked 109 wickets in 87 matches at a strike rate of 18.2 including two 4 wicket-hauls and one five-wicket haul. He has the ability to vary his length and pace and is very effective at the death with his yorkers and pitched-up deliveries. He is also very restrictive with an economy rate of under 7.5. His battle with Russell could well decide the outcome of the match in Abu Dhabi.

3. DAVID WARNER (SRH) vs PAT CUMMINS (KKR)

This will be the most anticipated battle of the match. Two world class Australians up against one another – one of the world’s most destructive batsmen taking on one of the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in international cricket.

Warner and Cummins would have faced each other on numerous occasions in the nets but this is serious business. The southpaw has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall.

He was the highest run-getter in the IPL in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Cummins is regarded as the best fast bowler in Test cricket. Both failed in their opening matches and would be raring to go!