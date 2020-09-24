IPL 2020: Key Battles – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul is the highest run-getter (combined) in the last two editions of the IPL (2018 and 2019) while Dale Steyn is the most restrictive fast bowler in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of 6.78. Both did not get off to a great start in their opening matches – Rahul wasn’t at his fluent best while Steyn was unusually expensive. Their battle in the powerplay could dictate the course of the match. The South African pacer is just three wickets short of 100 in the IPL while Rahul is just away from 2000.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) tomorrow in Dubai. We look at some of the key match-ups between the two sides.

2. GLENN MAXWELL (KXIP) vs YUZVENDRA CHAHAL (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell has the 4th highest strike rate of 160.5 in IPL history and is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs’ cricket.

He has been in tremendous form of late and scored a match-winning 108 off just 90 deliveries (from 73 for 5) pulling off a thrilling three-wicket win in the series decider against England at Old Trafford.His battle with Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs will be crucial in decide the outcome of the match. Chahal is RCB’s highest wicket-taker in the IPL and a wicket-taker in the middle overs. He also has one of the highest ratios of dot balls per over in the history of the IPL. Chahal has a great record against KXIP and has taken 19 wickets against them at 16 apiece at a sensational strike rate of 12.4!

3. VIRAT KOHLI (RCB) vs MOHAMMED SHAMI (KXIP)

Kohli is the playmaker for the RCB at Number 3 and the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has scored 5426 runs in 170 innings at an average of 37.68 and strike rate of 131.53 including 5 hundreds and 36 fifties.

Mohammed Shami was in splendid form against Delhi Capitals – not only did he pick three wickets but was also difficult to get away delivering 15 dot deliveries. The battle between the Indian national team captain against one of his best wicket-taking strikers will be an enthralling one!