- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Sep, TueMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
ENG
AUS146/5(20.0) RR 7.25
Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard and Other CPL Players Check in for Respective Franchises
The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
- PTI
- Updated: September 12, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Munbai Indians camp here on Saturday.
Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.
From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/5pPeKnfjKj— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 12, 2020
The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
"From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55," Pollard's team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.
Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.
Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5188
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3693
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking