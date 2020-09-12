CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard and Other CPL Players Check in for Respective Franchises

The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

  • PTI
  • Updated: September 12, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Munbai Indians camp here on Saturday.

Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.

"From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55," Pollard's team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.

Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.

