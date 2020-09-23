IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard Completes 150 Games for Mumbai Indians

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is playing his 150th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League when MI take on KKR in the IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is playing his 150th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as MI take on KKR in the IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Pollard had made his Indian Premier League debut for MI in 2010 against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Since then, the all-rounder from West Indies has been part of four title wins.

Pollard has scored 2,773 runs and 14 fifties in 149 IPL outings at a strike-rate of 146.64. He also has 56 wickets under his belt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma praised the big West Indian for his contribution over the years. "Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us," he said at the toss.

KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

KKR playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(wk/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.