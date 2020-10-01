IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard – The Giant at His Destructive Best

The Caribbean cricketer Kieron Pollard playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL is well known for his destructive performance on field. Here are some of his mind-blowing run-scores over the years which has helped MI win at most matches.

Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 60 off just 24 deliveries almost took Mumbai Indians (MI) to a sensational win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020 in Dubai on the 28th of September. The match ultimately ended in a thrilling tie.

It was Mission Impossible when Pollard had joined Ishan Kishan in the middle at 78 for 4 in the 12th over with the required run rate almost at 15 per over!

Kieron Pollard has been a part of several of these scripts for MI in the past taking them to victory from near-impossible situations.

Runs Balls S​trike Rate Match Date Opposition Ground 45* 13 346.15 13-April-2010 vs Delhi Daredevils Mumbai 51* 17 300 28-April-2016 vs KKR Mumbai 83 31 267.74 10-April-2019 vs Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 33* 13 253-84 21-April-2010 vs RCB Mumbai 60* 24 250 28-September-2020 vs RCB Dubai (DSC)

We revisit 3 such instances.

MI vs KXIP: 2019, Mumbai

It was the last encounter between these two sides in the 2019 edition in Mumbai. KL Rahul’s 64-ball 100 and Chris Gayle’s 36-ball 63 helped KXIP amass 197 for 4. MI were struggling at 76 for 3 after 11 overs. Pollard was leading the team in the absence of the injured, Rohit Sharma and had promoted himself to number 4. 122 were needed off the last 54 – ie 13.55 runs per over!

Pollard was unbeaten on 9 off 6 deliveries. It was time for the Kieron Pollard show! He pulled Sam Curran for a six before whipping him away through mid-wicket for a boundary. He blasted the left-armer down the ground for another flat six. Pollard then got stuck into R Ashwin in the 14th over and smashed him for two consecutive sixes. 63 were needed off the last 5 overs. MI lost the Pandya brothers in one over. It was now solely left to Pollard to take MI to a win.

He welcomed Curran with another flat-bat six over the bowler’s head off the first delivery of the 17th over and ended the over depositing him deep into the square leg stands for another maximum. Pollard has reached his fifty off just 22 deliveries!

MI needed 32 off the last 2 overs. Curran to Pollard – 4, 0, 6, 6, 1 – 17 of the 19th over. 15 were needed off the last over. Pollard dispatched Ankit Rajpoot into the square-leg stands before flicking him for a boundary to fine leg. He was finally dismissed for a breathtaking 83 off just 31 deliveries – a knock that included 10 towering sixes. MI scraped through to a thrilling three-wicket win off the last ball of the match!

Pollard’s strike rate of 267.74 in this innings is the highest for MI in the IPL for any 75-plus knock.

MI vs KKR: 2016, Mumbai

Chasing 175 from 20 overs, Pollard walked out to join skipper, Rohit Sharma, at 106 for 4 after 13 overs. The match was in the balance. 69 were needed off the last 7 overs at just under 10 an over. Pollard chose R Sathish and the 16th over to change the course of the match. Three big hits – three sixes and the match was as good as over. MI coasted to victory by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Pollard remained unbeaten on 51 off just 17 deliveries (strike rate of 300).

MI vs SRH: 2013, Mumbai

Pollard joined Rohit Sharma in the 14th over at the end of which the asking rate had rocketed to above 13 an over. Chasing 179, 79 were needed off the last 6 overs. Pollard got his eye in and was unbeaten on 9 of 10 deliveries. 62 were needed of the last 24.

It was time for some fireworks. It was time for the Kieron Pollard show once again! Thisara Perera had no clue what was going to hit him! And how!

After being deposited into the second tier by Rohit Sharma off the first delivery of the 17th, Perera was blasted for 4,6,6,6 by Pollard off the last 4 balls of the over. 29 came of the 17th over. Pollard continued to wreak havoc and blasted Amit MIshra for three sixes in the 18th over – he had hit 6 sixes off the last 7 deliveries he had faced!

Pollard finished the match with a couple of sixes and remained unbeaten on a match-winning 66 off 27 deliveries – a knock that included 8 sixes! MI won by 7 wickets.

Pollard features 14 times in the fastest 50 innings for MI in the IPL (min. runs 25). The Wankhede has been his favourite hunting ground. As many as 11 of these 14 innings have come at the venue. He had a strike rate of 250-plus in six innings and between 205 and 250 in the remaining eight.

Pollard has taken MI to victory from many hopeless and impossible situations.

Anything is possible and no total is safe as long as this West Indian is at the crease!