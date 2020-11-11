IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul Wins the Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was adjudged as the winner of the prestigious Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was adjudged as the winner of the prestigious Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. Rahul was outstanding with the bat throughout the season as he scored 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83 and strike rate of 129.34. With such impressive figures, no other player was in the contention for the prized cap. However, KXIP led by KL Rahul could not make it to the playoffs as they finished at the sixth position with 12 points in 14 games.

The right-handed batsman was not present to accept the award, but his close friend MI’s Hardik Pandya received the prize on his behalf. Rahul in an interview thanked all the supporters and felt elated to have won the Orange Cap. The right-handed batsman wished that his team could have gone further in the tournament. He was also glad that he could learn about being a leader for his team in this tournament.

“A big thank you to all the supporters. Winning the orange cap feels nice, but it would’ve been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament. However, I got to learn a lot about being a leader this tournament,” Rahul said after receiving the award.

The next closest to Rahul’s run riot was Delhi Capitals’ opener Shikhar Dhawan who came close with 618 runs. He needed 68-runs to surpass Rahul’s mammoth 670 run mark. The southpaw scored 618 runs in 17 games at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73. This was Dhawan’s maiden entry in the 600-run club as the flamboyant batsman had hit over 500 runs in four consecutive editions of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner comes third with 548 runs in 16 games. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was placed at fourth with 519 runs in 17 games and Quinton de Kock with 503 runs in an equal number of games were the top five contenders in the run for Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians won a record fifth IPL title after beating Delhi Capitals in the final by 5 wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.