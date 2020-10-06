IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Deserve to be at the Bottom of Points Table, Says Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is known to express his views no-holds-barred. Recently, Sehwag spoke his mind on Kings XI Punjab’s 10-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the 18th clash of IPL 2020. KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab moved to the bottom of the points table after facing a crushing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

Expressing his views in a Facebook video, Sehwag, who once played for KXIP, said that Punjab deserve to be at the last spot on the points table. He said that Punjab’s bowlers benefit their opponents more than their team by conceding too many runs.

“CSK won the match by 10 wickets and consigned Kings XI Punjab to the last position in the points table, which is actually their place. This is the first time this year that the side batting first in Dubai lost. This is a feat only Punjab can pull off,” he stated.

Sehwag said that in the first innings Punjab’s skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century and then Nicholas Pooran also helped his side put up a decent total on the scoreboard. He added that 179 was not a low score, but sometimes KXIP bowling becomes its worst enemy.

The former KXIP opener, on a lighter note, said that Punjab’s Chris Jordan gave a return birthday gift to Chennai in advance, while he only received birthday bumps from the opponent. His birthday comes on October 4.

Punjab have played five matches so far in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, out of which, they have lost four and won one. They have two points in their kitty.

In their last fixture against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, Punjab faced a humiliating defeat. Playing first, they set a target of 179. When CSK openers, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, came to bat, nobody at that time would have thought the two would single-handedly power their side to 10-wicket victory. Watson scored 83 runs in 53 balls, while du Plessis smashed 87 off 53 deliveries.