IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab – How They Have Fared Over The Seasons

Kings XI Punjab is one of the 3 teams to never win an IPL. The other two teams are RCB and DC.

Kings XI Punjab have not won a single IPL title and have been one of the sides which has tried a number of combinations without any avail. The nearest they came to winning a title was in 2014. We will now take a look as to how the side has fared over the past seasons.

