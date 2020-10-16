- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Post a Tongue-in-Cheek Tweet After Their Tense Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets on Thursday in Abu Dhabi
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. They finally were able to break their five-match losing streak as they handed RCB a second defeat against KXIP. KXIP have been at the bottom of the points table given their poor performance so far in the tournament. Overwhelmed by the victory over RCB, KXIP seized the moment to publicise a clever pun troll on RCB on Twitter. The Mohali-based franchise posted a photo featuring their skipper KL Rahul with the Man of the Match trophy and winner’s cheque. The tweet was a pun to point KL Rahul won Man of the Match award on both the occasions against RBC in this IPL.
“@klrahul11 sure loves a royal challenge, doesn’t he,” referring to the opponent team’s name and title sponsor who are into manufacturing and marketing of various liquor brands in India.
MOM vs #RCB in the first leg 😎
MOM vs #RCB in the second leg 😎😎@klrahul11 sure loves a Royal challenge, doesn’t he? 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/vDZundbSF8
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020
https://twitter.com/lionsdenkxip/status/1316831341225287680
This was the second encounter of the season between RCB and KXIP, with the Kings team winning on both occasions. They won by 97 runs in their first clash against RCB.
RCB won the toss and decided to bat first, their openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal were sent back early on the game. Virat Kohli stepped in and kept the score ticking, he scored 48 runs off 39 balls. He had brief partnerships with Washington Sundar who scored 13 and got out trying to hit big. Shivam Dube too gave up his wicket in similar fashion, he departed scoring 23 runs. Chris Morris and Isuru Udana palyed some brilliant shots in the last two overs to post 171 in 20 overs.
Chasing 172, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal once again posted a smashing opening for their side, their attack on RCB bowlers raked in 56 runs during the powerplay. Agarwal got out scoring 45 runs in 25 deliveries. KL Rahul was joined by the much-awaited Chris Gayle at the crease, both stitched a good partnership. Gayle scored 53 off 45 balls before being run out. KXIP still needed one run to seal the victory off the last ball of the 20th over. Nicholas Pooran finished the game with a six to seal the win.
