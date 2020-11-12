IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Team Review: KL Rahul's Side Fails To Keep Up With Roller-Coaster Ride

KXIP need to understand their team composition needs restructuring. Barring those five games, they were almost no match and abjectly surrendered in the initial stages of the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab had a horrendous start to the tournament. They had heart breaking loss against Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener. Then they almost pulled off a win against Rajasthan Royals where they were outshone by Rahul Tewatia and then some huge losses to Chennai Super Kings (10 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (69 runs) followed. Wheels were coming off and Punjab had won just one out of seven games. From here on every game was a virtual eliminator and KL Rahul-led side almost proved everyone wrong. They went onto win five back-to-back games only to lose the last two. It was a roller-coaster ride and Punjab just couldn’t keep up with it in the end.

IPL 2020 record: Played: 14; Won: 06; Lost: 08; Points: 12; Standing: 6th

High point: It was a historic game and Punjab made sure they come out on top and that too against the quality side like Mumbai Indians. Mumbai are a good side but on that night in Dubai, Punjab were at their mercurial best. For the very first time a T20 game had stretched for that long. The game saw not one but two superovers to find a clearcut winner such was the ferociousness between the two sides. Punjab eventually turned out to be the winners and made sure that they etched their name on the right side of history.

Low point:

Failing to chase down a target of 165 against KKR in Abu Dhabi was a massive failure for them. They had lost four games by then and they desperately needed to win the game. For most part of the chase they had it under control with skipper KL Rahul at the crease. But once he departed, Punjab imploded and lost the game by 2 runs. This loss shaked them to the core and raised questions on the efficacy of their middle order.

Captaincy verdict:

KL Rahul as a batsman might get on 10 on 10 but KL Rahul as captain...this leaves a lot to be desired. For the first half of the tournament Punjab stuck to their guns. Glenn Maxwell was the biggest flop and yet he played almost every game. Chris Gayle remained on the bench for the first half of the tournament and his inclusion earlier in the squad would have changed their fortunes. Yes, Gayle was sick but had recovered by 8th of October and was certain to play against SRH. He eventually played eight days later against RCB.

Most valuable player:Skipper KL Rahul was certainly the MVP for this season. He would went onto win the Orange Cap amassing 670 runs with an astounding average of 55.

Major disappointment: Glenn Maxwell is someone who walks into a side with a lot of gravity. He has played for Australia for several years now, can get breakthroughs and is an excellent fielder. But when Punjab needed him the most, he deserted them. Never in a single game he looked firm and raring to go big, he accounted for just 108 in 13 games with a highest individual score of 32.

Season Verdict: Punjab can take heart from the fact that they were in the tournament for the most part of the second half. It’s their ferociousness in the business end that pushed the teams like SRH and RCB to play out of their skins. But they need to understand that their team composition needs restructuring. Barring those five games, they were almost no match and abjectly surrendered in the initial stages of the tournament. Resilience is a hallmark of good teams and Punjab were average.

Statistics:

Most runs: Skipper KL Rahul smashed 670 runs and was the Orange Cap Holder of the season.

Most wickets: Mohammad Shammi’s purple patch continued as he went onto pick 20 wickets in 14 games.

Highest individual score: KL Rahul(132*). The skipper hammered 132 in just 69 balls against RCB in Dubai. It was a methodical carnage and RCB never recovered from it. KXIP won the game by a whopping 97 runs.

Best Bowling Figures: Mohammas Shammi(3/15): Shammi bowled his heart out against Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener but couldn’t stop DC from eventually winning the super over.