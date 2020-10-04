IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - Top Players to Watch Out for

After losing three games on the bounce, Chennai Super Kings will look to rectify things when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday evening.

Here’s a look at the top 5 players to watch out for in the game.

KL Rahul

Needless to say the KXIP captain is one of their most important players and the side will as always look to him to get their innings off to a flyer. Interestingly, Rahul’s also in a close battle with his teammate and friend Mayank Agarwal for the orange cap and will want to get back in front.

Mayank Agarwal

In form like his captain, Mayank’s task is pretty simple and that is to score bagfuls of runs at the top of order. With a century and fifty to his name in four innings, Mayank has so far done what he’s been asked to do and will look to continue it against CSK’s bowlers.

Faf du Plessis

The South African has been among the few bright spots for the three time champions as he has been among the runs at the top of the order. MS Dhoni will need him to bat long this time round more than ever as they look to turn the tide. A solid knock from him generally goes a long way in securing points for CSK.

Ambati Rayudu

Along with Faf, CSK depend heavily on the Rayudu, who has added responsibility this season due to the absence of Suresh Raina. He’s already got one fifty so far and has also registered a failure against SRH after coming back from injury, something he will be keen to rectify. Runs from him and Faf allow the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to be more attacking in the death overs.

Mohammed Shami

The India quick has come into this year’s IPL with all guns blazing and has been rewarded with wickets for his efforts. With 8 wickets in four games with a strike rate of under 12 makes him a formidable opponent for any batsman. KXIP will hope that Shami can get his yorkers working once again as they look to get back to winning ways, with some help from him.