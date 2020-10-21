IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, won the toss and elected to bat. Delhi lost an early wicket as Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion after scoring seven runs

Kings XI Punjab have moved to the fifth spot on the point table after winning their fourth match in IPL 2020 on Tuesday. KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals, who are placed at the top spot in the standings, by five wickets in the 38th clash of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, won the toss and elected to bat. Delhi lost an early wicket as Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion after scoring seven runs. Shikhar Dhawan, who opens the innings with Shaw, again created a buzz after scoring the second hundred in a row. In the previous match, he scored a century against Chennai Super Kings. The southpaw was the only player of DC who performed with the bat. He scored 106 (not out) off 61 balls. He stood at the centre till last over, while the wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Dhawan helped his side reach 164.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: We Weren't Up to the Mark, Says Shreyas Iyer Following Delhi Capitals' Defeat

Chasing the total, Punjab lost early wickets. Rahul got out at the score of 15, while Mayank Agarwal, who comes to open with the captain, was run out at five. Chris Gayle was going good, but he gave away his wicket after scoring 29 runs in 13 balls. Nicholas Pooran played an outstanding half-century, making 53 off 28 balls. Apart from Gayle and Pooran, Glenn Maxwell contributed to the team’s win. He scored 32 runs in 24 balls. Punjab won the game with six balls remaining.

Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. He smashed 106 (not out) off 61 balls at a strike rate of 173.77. He hit 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets, conceding 27 runs in four overs. His economy was 6.75.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran scored 53 runs in 28 balls at a strike rate of 189.29. He smashed six boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab

Mohammed Shami clinched two wickets. He gave 28 runs in four overs with an economy of seven.