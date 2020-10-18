IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – Head to Head Records

With 6 wins from 8 matches, MI is at number 2 on the points table while KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the pack with 6 losses from as many matches

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 later today in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 70 and cameos from Kieron Pollard (20-ball 47) and Hardik Pandya (11-ball 30) helped MI to 191 for 4 in Abu Dhabi – during the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. A fine all-round bowling performance then restricted KXIP to 143 for 8 handing MI a comprehensive 48-run victory.

Let’s take a look at their overall head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI:14 | KXIP:11)

MI have the advantage in the head to head having beaten KXIP 14 times in 25 matches.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches – MI:4 | KXIP:1)

MI have won four of the last five encounters between the two teams.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 48 runs

MI won by 3 wickets

KXIP won by 8 wickets

MI won by 3 runs

MI won by 6 wickets

Last Encounter in 2019:

In a thrilling last-ball finish, Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets the last time these two teams squared off on the 10th of April, 2019 in Mumbai. Rahul’s 64-ball hundred and Gayle’s 36-ball 63 helped KXIP to post 197 for 4. MI were reeling at 94 for 4 after 12 overs needing another 104 to win off just 48 deliveries at 13 per over! From here on it was the Kieron Pollard show! He blasted one of the most breathtaking knocks in the history of the IPL smashing 83 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 267.74 – his knock included 10 towering sixes! Alzarri Joseph somehow managed to take two off the final delivery of the match to seal a sensational win for MI.

Leading run-getters

Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (526)

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (464)

Highest Score in an innings

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla (104*)

Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons (100*)

Most Wickets

Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (15)

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)

Best Bowling Figures

Kings XI Punjab: Marcus Stoinis (4-15)

Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (5-21)

Highest Innings Total

Kings XI Punjab: 230/3

Mumbai Indians: 223/6