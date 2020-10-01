IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch KXIP vs MI Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be competing against each other in the 13th match of IPL 2020 on October 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The KXIP vs MI game will start at 7.30 pm.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be competing against each other in the 13th match of IPL 2020 on October 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The KXIP vs MI game will start at 7.30 pm.

Mumbai Indians have played three matches so far in the IPL 2020 and out of that, they have won only one. They lost their first game in IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. They made a comeback in their second fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning that game by 49 runs. They again lost the third match to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the super over.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Kings XI Punjab have also won only one game out of three they have played in this season. They got defeated by Delhi Capitals in their first clash of IPL 2020 in the super over. They emerged victorious in their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They again got outperformed in the third game by Rajasthan Royals.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match will be played on October 1.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell or Chris Jordan

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson or Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah