IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – Top 5 Players to Look Out For

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of October, 2020. The two franchises are being led by two Indian batting superstars and both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would be eager for a victory after suffering two defeats from three matches in the tournament.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1) KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has earned himself the designation of MR IPL! He is the leading run-getter in the tournament since the 2018 edition. This year too, no one has scored more runs than KL Rahul. He has aggregated 222 runs at a strike rate of 156.33 from 3 matches. His unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries against RCB in Dubai on the 24th of September is the highest score by an Indian in IPL history and the fourth-highest overall.

2) Trent Boult (MI)

With Jasprit Bumrah struggling to find his rhythm, it is the fast-man from New Zealand, Trent Boult who has taken the onus of the pace department for MI in IPL 2020. He has been impressive with 5 wickets in 3 matches also being restrictive with an economy of 7.67. Boult has picked 110 wickets from 98 matches in all T20 cricket (domestic + international) at an impressive strike rate of 19.2.

3) Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard almost took MI to a remarkable and improbable win as he smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries against RCB in Dubai on the 28th of September. The West Indian has represented MI in 151 matches and scored 2846 runs at a strike rate of 148.07. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! He is also a useful medium-fast bowler with 57 wickets for MI in the IPL.

4) Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Mohammed Shami is the joint highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020 so far with 7 wickets at 7.45 per over. He has been the go-to bowler for Kings XI in this year’s edition. Overall, Shami has picked 47 wickets in 52 IPL matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for KXIP in 2019 with 19 wickets from 14 matches at a strike rate of 17.

5) Glenn Maxwell (KXIP)

Glenn Maxwell has the third-highest strike rate of 159.81 in the history of the IPL after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. He was at his devastating best for Kings XI in 2014 when he blasted 552 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 187.75! He hasn’t yet clicked in this year’s IPL and is due a big score. Beware MI!