IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers from Both Sides

Rajasthan Royals moved a place up on the points table on Friday after defeating Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan also discontinued the winning run of Kings XI Punjab. Before this game, KXIP, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, had won five games on the trot.

Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first. KXIP got an early jolt when Jofra Archer sent Mandeep Singh to the pavilion without letting him open his account. Chris Gayle came at number three. Rahul, who opens the innings for his side, stitched a partnership with Gayle to help the team reach a decent total. But, Ben Stokes broke this partnership when he got Rahul out at the individual score of 46. Meanwhile, Gayle kept smashing RR bowlers all over the park. He along with Nicholas Pooran made sure that the scoreboard kept moving at a steady rate. Archer prevented Gayle from scoring 100 as he got the batsman out at 99. KXIP’s innings ended on 185.

'It Was a Horrible Toss to Lose, Dew Made it Difficult for Spinners' - KL Rahul

Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start as both their openers, Stokes and Robin Uthappa, started hitting from the initial overs. Stokes made a quick half-century, scoring 50 off 26 balls. Uthappa hit 30 off 23 deliveries. After the two openers returned to the dug-out, Sanju Samson and Smith stitched a partnership to power their side to victory. But, Samson got run out after making 48 runs in 25 balls. Finally, Smith and Jos Buttler helped their side reach the target. Smith scored 31 in 20 balls, while Buttler made 22 in 11 deliveries.

Highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle scored 99 off 63 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. He smashed six fours and eight sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab

Murugan Ashwin and Chris Jordan picked one wicket each. Ashwin conceded 43 runs in four overs with an economy of 10.75, while Jordan gave 44 runs in 3.3 overs with an economy of 12.57.

Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes hit 50 runs in 26 balls at a strike rate of 192.31. He smashed six fours and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took two wickets each. Archer gave 26 runs in four overs with an economy of 6.50, while Stokes conceded 32 runs in four overs with an economy of eight.