IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Kings XI Punjab on Thursday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of IPL 2020 by 97 runs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In the first innings, KXIP captain KL Rahul delivered an outstanding performance. He scored the first century of this season, making 132 in 69 deliveries. He remained not out, standing from first over till last on the pitch.

Apart from him, Mayank Agarwal scored 26 off 20 balls and Nicholas Pooran made 17 runs off 18 deliveries. At the loss of three wickets, Kings XI Punjab put up a score of 206 on the board. Rahul finished the innings in style, hitting two sixes off last two deliveries of the 20th over.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shivam Dube picked two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket.

In the second innings Kings XI Punjab’s bowlers gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a tough time. RCB’s star batsmen like Kohli, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers failed to make an impact in yesterday’s clash held at Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing the total, RCB’s Washington Sundar hit 30 runs in 27 deliveries. de Villiers scored 28 off 18 and Finch made 20 off 21.

For Kings XI Punjab, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each, while Sheldon Cottrell picked two wickets.

Rahul would not have reached the score he made had Kohli not dropped his catch twice.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was the highest run scorer for his side. He made 132 runs (not out) off 69 balls with a strike rate of 191.30. In his innings, he smashed 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked three wickets each for their side. Bishnoi conceded 32 runs in four overs with an economy of 8, while Ashwin gave away 21 runs in three overs with an economy of 7.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Washington Sundar was the leading run scorer for RCB. He made 30 off 27 with a strike rate of 111.11. He hit two fours and one six.

Highest wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shivam Dube took two wickets, conceding 33 runs in three overs. His economy was 11.