IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Records and Players to Watch Out For

We look at Head to Head stats and records between RCB and KXIP.

KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in a mouth-watering contest against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai later today. The two teams have a neck to neck record and some batting superstars amongst their ranks which could make this encounter a run feast.

The fact that a number of Karnataka players are a part of the squad and Anil Kumble is at the helm of affairs at Kings XI only adds spice to tonight's encounter.

Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP:12 | RCB:12)

It is as tight as it gets! Both KXIP and RCB have won 12 matches against each other - an indicator of the close rivalry between them over the years.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB have dominated the recent matches winning 4 of the last 5 encounters against KXIP.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 17 runs

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB won by 10 wickets

RCB won by 4 wickets

KXIP won by 19 runs

Last encounter:

AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off just 44 deliveries coupled with quickfire 40s from Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis helped RCB post 202. KXIP had a splendid start to the chase crossing 100 within 10 overs but squandered a great platfrom given by KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal and ultimately lost by 17 runs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball picking 3 wickets restricting RCB to 124. KXIP chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand.

Leading run-getters

Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (266)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (774)

Highest Score in an innings

Kings XI Punjab: Adam Gilchrist (106)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (117)

Most Wickets

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (16)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (19)

Best Bowling Figures

Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (4/17)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sreenath Aravind (4/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Kings XI Punjab: 232/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 226/3