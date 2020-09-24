- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Records and Players to Watch Out For
We look at Head to Head stats and records between RCB and KXIP.
KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in a mouth-watering contest against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai later today. The two teams have a neck to neck record and some batting superstars amongst their ranks which could make this encounter a run feast.
The fact that a number of Karnataka players are a part of the squad and Anil Kumble is at the helm of affairs at Kings XI only adds spice to tonight's encounter.
Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.
Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP:12 | RCB:12)
It is as tight as it gets! Both KXIP and RCB have won 12 matches against each other - an indicator of the close rivalry between them over the years.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
RCB have dominated the recent matches winning 4 of the last 5 encounters against KXIP.
Last 5 matches
RCB won by 17 runs
RCB won by 8 wickets
RCB won by 10 wickets
RCB won by 4 wickets
KXIP won by 19 runs
Last encounter:
AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off just 44 deliveries coupled with quickfire 40s from Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis helped RCB post 202. KXIP had a splendid start to the chase crossing 100 within 10 overs but squandered a great platfrom given by KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal and ultimately lost by 17 runs.
Last meeting in the UAE:
Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball picking 3 wickets restricting RCB to 124. KXIP chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand.
Leading run-getters
Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (266)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (774)
Highest Score in an innings
Kings XI Punjab: Adam Gilchrist (106)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (117)
Most Wickets
Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (16)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (19)
Best Bowling Figures
Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (4/17)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sreenath Aravind (4/14)
Highest Innings Total:
Kings XI Punjab: 232/2
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 226/3
