IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head Record

Both KXIP and SRH have 4 wins each from 10 matches but the latter is a position higher on the points table courtesy a better net run rate

Sixth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with fifth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a very crucial match in Dubai that could ultimately decide the fourth playoff spot. Both KXIP and SRH have 4 wins each from 10 matches but the latter is a position higher on the points table courtesy a better net run rate.

We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- SRH 11 | KXIP 4)

SRH have dominated the rivalry and have a 11-4 Head to Head Record against KXIP.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH have got the better of KXIP in recent times too having won three of their last 5 matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 69 runs

SRH won by 45 runs

KXIP won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 13 runs

KXIP won by 15 runs

Last encounter:

Jonny Bairstow's 55-ball 97 helped SRH post a mammoth 201 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs in Dubai in the first match between these two teams in IPL 2020. Nicholas Pooran was the lone warrior for KXIP hammering 77 off just 37 deliveries. The next highest score was 11 as KXIP were bowled out for 132 in the 17th over.

Last encounter in 2019:

SRH beat KXIP by 45 runs in the last encounter between the two teams in 2019 – in Hyderabad on the 29th of April. A 56-ball 81 from David Warner helped SRH post a mammoth 212 for 6. The Australian southpaw blasted 7 fours and 2 sixes. Saha, Pandey and Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with the bat. KL Rahul top-scored for KXIP with a 56-ball 79 but with not much support from others, the team fell short by 46 runs in the chase.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

It was a Glenn Maxwell special when the two teams last met in the UAE – in Sharjah in April, 2014. The Australian powerhouse hammered 95 off just 43 deliveries to power KXIP to 193 for 6. Pujara and Sehwag also chipped in with 30s. SRH were never in the chase and were bowled out for 121 in the 20th over.

LakshmipathyBalaji was the pick of the KXIP bowlers returning with 4-13 in 4 overs.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (626)

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra (195)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (97)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (104*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19)

Kings XI Punjab: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6

Kings XI Punjab: 211/4