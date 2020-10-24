IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Both SRH and KXIP are eyeing that fourth spot for the playoffs, and a win here would help them a great deal achieve that goal. Once again, the onus will be on a few players to deliver for the team. Cricketnext takes a look at the players who will be crucial for both the sides going into this match.

Chris Gayle

After being left out of the first few games, Gayle has had contributions that have played an important role in team's win. He looks hungry for runs and once again will need to deliver the goods for his team. Despite being out of the team for so long, he has looked in fine touch, and can cause a few problems for depleted SRH squad.

Mohammed Shami

KXIP spearhead Shami has been performing well under pressure. And the bowl out against Mumbai Indians would have done his confidence a world of good. He is the leading wicket-taker for them, and if he can get rid of SRH top-order, KXIP can be certain of a win.

Arshdeep Singh

The lanky pacer has been a surprise package so far. And much of KXIP's success can be attributed to him. He has been economical and given good support to Shami, something that they had been lacking at the start of the tournament. Till now he has six wickets from four games and looks good for a few more.

David Warner

It has not been the most consistent season for Warner, and that shows in the overall performance of SRH as well. When Warner fires, you can be certain of SRH's win, but that hasn't been the case for Hyderabad this year. He has blown hot and cold in the season. To qualify for the playoffs, he will have to deliver consistently.

Manish Pandey

Pandey has performed well in patches, and once again, if SRH are to go far in this tournament, they need consistency from their batsmen. He has batted exceptionally well on occasions and been mediocre on others. He along with Warner, will have to take up the responsibility of taking the team home.