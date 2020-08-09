IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Will Beneift from Anil Kumble's Knowledge and Experience - Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee heaped praise on Anil Kumble and stated that the former India captain will do well as the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
"Having someone like that (Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable," Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help. Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I'm actually waiting for that to happen.
"A great franchise to play for, I put up my hand-up and say that was a lot of fun to play for that franchise," he added.
The former India spinner had signed a two-year deal with KXIP last year and will take charge of the team during the 13th edition of the IPL, which is scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.
Kumble, who stepped down as Team India's head coach in 2017 after the conclusion of Champions Trophy, took over the role at KXIP after Mike Hesson left the job to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as director of cricket.
Kumble hasn't had any prior experience of being a head coach in the IPL and the KXIP role is his first. He, however, was part of the backroom staff of RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively as a mentor.
