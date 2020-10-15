IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle Plays His First Match of the Season

Gayle was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But he is back and KXIP, who have lost six out of the seven matches, will be boosted by his addition to the Playing XI.

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle returned in the Kings XI Punjab playing XI for the first time this season when the KL Rahul-led team took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The match is being played in Sharjah, and the smaller ground dimensions are ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree. Having recovered fully, Gayle replaced Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his first appearance in IPL 2020.

Former KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag had said put his confidence in Gayle before the match and said, "Note that Gayle’s record against Bangalore is impeccable. An average of 54, and his strike rate is known to all bowlers. So let Gayle open with the Serious Man Mayank (Agarwal), and KL can come in at No.3 to maintain the balance of the team," Sehwag said on his YouTube show ‘Viru ki Baithak’.

The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of their seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since their last meeting on September 24.

Gayle is the 9th highest scorer in the IPL with 4484 runs in 125 matches at 41.13 with 6 hundreds and 28 half-centuries. He holds multiple batting records in the league including the most sixes (326), most number of hundreds (6), the highest individual score (175 not out), among others.