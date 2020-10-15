- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle Plays His First Match of the Season
Gayle was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But he is back and KXIP, who have lost six out of the seven matches, will be boosted by his addition to the Playing XI.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle returned in the Kings XI Punjab playing XI for the first time this season when the KL Rahul-led team took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Gayle was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But he is back and KXIP, who have lost six out of the seven matches, will be boosted by his addition to the Playing XI.
The match is being played in Sharjah, and the smaller ground dimensions are ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree. Having recovered fully, Gayle replaced Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his first appearance in IPL 2020.
Our kinda weather update 🙃🌪#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RCBvKXIP #UniverseBoss @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/4K6pfHwDlm
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020
Former KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag had said put his confidence in Gayle before the match and said, "Note that Gayle’s record against Bangalore is impeccable. An average of 54, and his strike rate is known to all bowlers. So let Gayle open with the Serious Man Mayank (Agarwal), and KL can come in at No.3 to maintain the balance of the team," Sehwag said on his YouTube show ‘Viru ki Baithak’.
The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of their seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since their last meeting on September 24.
No pressure - Universe Boss @henrygayle #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3WLNjcoW72
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
Gayle is the 9th highest scorer in the IPL with 4484 runs in 125 matches at 41.13 with 6 hundreds and 28 half-centuries. He holds multiple batting records in the league including the most sixes (326), most number of hundreds (6), the highest individual score (175 not out), among others.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches