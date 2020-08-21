IPL 2020: KKR Are Hopeful of Availability of England and Australia Players from First Match - Venky Mysore
England and Australia players, who will be busy in the limited overs series that concludes three days before the IPL opener, could well be available from the start of the T20 league, KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said on Friday.
