ECS BULGARIA, 2020 Match 15, 09 September, 2020

2ND INN

Indo-Bulgarian CC

173/1 (10.0)

Indo-Bulgarian CC
v/s
Indian Tuskers
Indian Tuskers*

45/5 (7.4)

Indian Tuskers need 129 runs in 14 balls at 55.28 rpo

IPL 2020: KKR CEO Venky Mysore in Favour of Delaying Mega Auction By a Year

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore believes it isn't the worst idea to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction by a year.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
IPL 2020: KKR CEO Venky Mysore in Favour of Delaying Mega Auction By a Year

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore believes it isn't the worst idea to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction by a year.

The IPL 2020 is being held around 5 months after it was originally supposed to be played, meaning the tournaround between the final this year and next season's start will be short.

As such, Mysore agrees with the idea that postponing the mega auction would make sense to give teams more time to plan around the current uncertainty, adding that there is precedence for the same.

"I've heard that as well and it's not a bad idea to push it back by a year, considering we'll have such a short period of time between the finals and the start of the next (edition) in April-May," Mysore told ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Feels These Three Youngsters Are 'The Players to Watch Out For'

"So it's not a bad idea, but has to be thought through. There are various other ramifications of what it may mean contractually for the players and what not, but it has been done before when two teams were banned - the auction was pushed back by a year.

"So there is precedence to that. Whether this situation warrants that, let's wait and see, but it's not a bad idea for the moment."

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had on Wednesday left for Dubai to oversee preparations for the bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Also Read: Deepak Chahar to Return to CSK Fold After Negative Coronavirus Tests

"My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL…crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

