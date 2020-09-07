IPL 2020: KKR Mentor Predicts Player Who Could Hit Maiden T20 Double Ton
After the IPL 2020 schedule was announced on Sunday, all the teams are certainly feeling relieved. KKR's think tank Brendon McCullum and mentor David Hussey are thinking over the idea of promoting swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell up the batting order, to get the maximum out of him. In fact Hussey went on to say, that with enough ball to play with, Russell could even smash a maiden double ton in the format.
IPL 2020: KKR Mentor Predicts Player Who Could Hit Maiden T20 Double Ton
After the IPL 2020 schedule was announced on Sunday, all the teams are certainly feeling relieved. KKR's think tank Brendon McCullum and mentor David Hussey are thinking over the idea of promoting swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell up the batting order, to get the maximum out of him. In fact Hussey went on to say, that with enough ball to play with, Russell could even smash a maiden double ton in the format.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings