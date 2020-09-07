Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: KKR Mentor Predicts Player Who Could Hit Maiden T20 Double Ton

After the IPL 2020 schedule was announced on Sunday, all the teams are certainly feeling relieved. KKR's think tank Brendon McCullum and mentor David Hussey are thinking over the idea of promoting swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell up the batting order, to get the maximum out of him. In fact Hussey went on to say, that with enough ball to play with, Russell could even smash a maiden double ton in the format.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Karthik russell

“If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ,” Hussey said in a news conference.

In the previous season, Russell scored 510 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56.66 and also picked up 11 wickets. “A fantastic player, he is probably almost the heartbeat of the team as well. “We’ve actually got really a well-balanced team... Anyone can bat in any different position. But if it benefits the team, why not, why can’t he bat up the list.”

“Anyone who knows Brendon McCullum is aware that he plays the game at 100 miles per hour, and he tries to encourage the players to take the game on. So we’ve got players who can take the game on, players who can fit in the anchor role,” he explained.

Also they have Eoin Morgan in their ranks, who will be seen as Dinesh Karthik's deputy. “He is a huge name, World Cup-winning captain, captain of England for a long time, classy player, classy performer.

“He is also going to be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik, maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers with our captain behind the stumps,” he said of Morgan.

“He is a very cool, calm and collected person. He’s also going to be very heavy in the middle order controlling things. I do expect them to both have a really good relationship on and off the field and I think it’s going to go a long way to having a cool and calm head to winning many games during a very tight tournament.”

