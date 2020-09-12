Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: KKR Opener Shubman Gill Wants to Imbibe This Quality of Coach Brendon McCullum

Young India batsman Shubman Gill has had a good run with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two years. But he hasn't gotten those big scores that would lift the performance of the team and the main reason for that could be his batting number. But now the 20-year-old had hinted that he might open the innings for KKR.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Shubman Gill (KKR)

Young India batsman Shubman Gill has had a good run with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two years. But he hasn't gotten those big scores that would lift the performance of the team and the main reason for that could be his batting number. But now the 20-year-old had hinted that he might open the innings for KKR.

“My role will be the same as what I did at the end of last season when I was opening... To guide the whole innings till the end. That would be my role if I open and neither will it change if I open with a conventional batsman or a [pinch-hitter like] Narine. I don’t think [being the senior opener] will really change my batting mindset, “ Gill told ESPNcricinfo.

Back in 2018, he batted in the middle order, which was a new for him, and the batsman says that it was a learning experience. “It was a game-changing experience for me because I’ve never batted that [low] down the order,” Gill said. “It really helped me grow as a batsman if I look at it that way, because it helped me look at the game from different angles and understand different aspects of the game.”

KKR coach has also said that Gill will be part of the leadership group in the team. “It feels good to be a part of the leadership group,” Gill said. “Having said that, I think my responsibility would be to the voice of the people who have just come in. The youngsters who have just come in will be feeling shy and conservative. My responsibility would be to be their voice and to help them go about their things.”

“Calmness [is an important leadership trait] and to be able to see the match from different angles [is another],” Gill said. “Just not from a single point of view, but to see how the opposite team is viewing the match is also one of the key traits.

“The mindset that Eoin Morgan and possess is something that’s really unique. If you look at Brendon, the way he captained New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup was really fantastic to see. And how he goes about planning things is what I want to pick up.”

iplipl 2020KKRShubman Gill

