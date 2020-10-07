- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
IPL 2020: KKR Pacer Ali Khan Injured but Not Out of Entire Season, Clarifies Venky Mysore
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Ali Khan has not entirely been ruled out of IPL 2020 even though the IPL said in a statement that he will miss the rest of the season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Khan, the first player from USA to feature in the IPL, will continue to train with the KKR side, according to CEO Venky Mysore.
"While we are disappointed that he injured himself, KKR always does everything to take care of its players and therefore have asked him to stay on and are helping him with his recovery and rehab. Hopefully, he will recover fast," Mysore told ESPNcricinfo.
On Tuesday, IPL named Ali Khan in the list of players injured in the tournament.
"Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season," the IPL said in a statement.
Pakistan-born Khan was part of the winning team Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. Khan is known for his ability to bowl over 140 kmph and can deliver Yorkers at will. He picked eight wickets in as many matches and bowled at an economy rate of 7.43. Overall, in his T20 cricket career, he has picked 38 wickets in 36 matches.
Ajinkya Rahane Integral Part of DC, Won't be Traded in Mid-season Auction, Says Officia
KKR are known to back their players even when injured. They stuck through youngsters Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti for two seasons although they were injured. They also stood by Pravin Tambe, picking him in their CPL squad TKR when he became ineligible to play in the IPL. Tambe is also a part of the KKR support staff in the IPL 2020.
KKR are set to go up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. They will need to move past their loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous match and bring their best against a resurgent CSK.
