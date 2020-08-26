Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: KKR Pacer Harry Gurney in Injury Cloud, To Undergo Shoulder Surgery in September

Left-arm pacer Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the 2020 Vitality Blast with a shoulder injury.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Harry Gurney could be ruled out of IPL T20 2020

Left-arm pacer Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the 2020 Vitality Blast with a shoulder injury. The pacer will undergo an operation in September, which puts him in doubt for the Indian Premier League as well. Gurney is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL.

Gurney, who plays for Notts Outlaws in Vitality Blast, said he is 'devastated'.

"Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I’m devastated to have to miss the Blast,” he was quoted as saying by trentbridge.co.uk.

"Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough.

ALSO READ: Releasing Sourav Ganguly From KKR 'Didn't Seem Like a Big Decision', Says CEO Venky Mysore

"I have a huge amount of faith in the squad of players and in their ability to go deep in the tournament. I’ll be cheering them on for sure, and will be there with a word of advice or tactical input whenever it’s needed."

“Harry would improve any T20 side in the world, so it’s a blow to lose him for this year’s tournament,” said Head Coach Peter Moores.

“With the experience and expertise he’s gained from a global white-ball career, he’s become a real leader in our limited-overs dressing room.

ALSO READ: Don't Use 'Mankad' in a Negative Connotation, Remember the Legend for Great Achievements: Dinesh Karthik

“What I always say in these situations is that - whilst we are all gutted for Harry - it does provide someone else with an opportunity and that can be exciting."

The IPL begins on September 19 in UAE. KKR are yet to give an official word on the replacement, in case Gurney is ruled out of the tournament. He has played 8 matches for KKR in the IPL, all in the 2019 season, picking up 7 wickets.

