IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 21 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

CSK are likely to continue with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson as the opening combination, given their historic performance in the last match

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

It took them a while, but the Chennai Super Kings have got back to winning ways. In their last match, they posted a 10-wicket victory against Kings Xi Punjab and as Sunil Gavaskar pointed out, the question of MS Dhoni’s batting position was settled, at least for now. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders just suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, who are the top team in this season so far. What worked in the second and third matches, failed against DC. Even so, not many changes can be expected on their side.

CSK are likely to continue with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson as the opening combination, given their historic performance in the last match. Ravindra Jadeja has also been very useful as an all-rounder. Dwayne Bravo’s bowling wasn’t good in the previous match, nevertheless, he is almost an indispensable part of the team at this point. Chahar and Chawla have also done well so far and will likely feature in the playing XI. There is no room for mistake anymore as they still have a lot of ground to cover. MS Dhoni’s batting and fitness will be closely watched.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Five arrested in Meerut Hotel for Alleged IPL Betting

KKR has all the ingredients to beat a good team on any given team. All-rounders like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine can turn any match around in their team’s favour. However, both let their team down in both batting and bowling in the previous match. They need to find their form. Nitish Rana is an asset to the team who has really carried them in several matches. He alone scored a half century for his team chasing the huge total of 228. Eoin Morgan’s knock was also alright, but definitely not enough. But what should really worry KKR is their bowling. Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy gave away over 12 runs in an over against DC. That will not do against CSK. KKR will have to bring their A game on Wednesday.

LIVE SCORE OF KKR VS CSK.

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav