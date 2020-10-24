- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: KKR vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KKR vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KKR vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / KKR vs DC Dream11 Captain / KKR vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will fight for two more points against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 on Saturday. But that is not all they would be fighting for. They would certainly like to settle scores here after their loss in the last encounter with DC. But it is easier said than done, as DC has emerged as the top team this season, with seven wins in ten matches. They are comfortably placed at the top to reach the playoffs, but would like to do so with maximum points, so that they have to face a weaker team. DC’s batting has been its strength and the top order will have to ensure they do most of the work. KKR will have to find ways to restrain them. A blockbuster match is on the cards.
KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard
KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
October 24 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals captain: Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shivam Mavi
KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
