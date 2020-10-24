IPL 2020: KKR vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KKR vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / KKR vs DC Dream11 Captain / KKR vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Kolkata Knight Riders will fight for two more points against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 on Saturday. But that is not all they would be fighting for. They would certainly like to settle scores here after their loss in the last encounter with DC. But it is easier said than done, as DC has emerged as the top team this season, with seven wins in ten matches. They are comfortably placed at the top to reach the playoffs, but would like to do so with maximum points, so that they have to face a weaker team. DC’s batting has been its strength and the top order will have to ensure they do most of the work. KKR will have to find ways to restrain them. A blockbuster match is on the cards.

KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard

KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 24 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals captain: Prithvi Shaw

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shivam Mavi

KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

KKR vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje