IPL 2020: KKR vs DC, Match 42 - Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 42: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will be played on Saturday, October 24 at 3:30pm IST, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It is going to be a sunny day in the city with the mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of rain and the humidity is likely to be lower than usual at around 28 percent and 22 kmph wind conditions.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 42: Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has aided the pacers well so far in the tournament. Fast bowlers have been able to get adequate support from the pitch and even get some swing from the new ball. However, the dew factor in the second innings has posed difficulties at them. Spinners as well get to spin the ball and perform well on this pitch. As the pitch at Abu Dhabi is on the slower side, teams batting first hold an advantage as the chasing side struggles due to the slowness. Most of the skippers who would win the toss have chosen to bat first.

Kolkata Knight Riders last match was played here, however, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through KKR batting line-up and ended up with astonishing figures. He picked three wickets conceding just eight runs in his four over spell, with even two maiden overs. RCB bowlers had a field day as they restricted KKR to an all-time low score in IPL history, that of 84 at the loss of eight wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost another opportunity to stay ahead with an eight wickets loss to Royal Challengers. KKR debacle against RCB has thrown open the race for the top four spots and the fourth position is up for grabs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, who are not far behind. KKR would have blocked their spot had they beaten RCB, however the two-time IPL Champions crashed in Abu Dhabi to the lowest total ever scored by a team in IPL history.

The upcoming game against DC is very crucial for KKR as they not only fight for two more points against Delhi Capitals but also to avenge their previous loss against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

WHEN: October 24 at 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

